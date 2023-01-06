Friday, January 06, 2023
     
  CES 2023 not allowing Russian companies to display any tech products: Know-why?

CES 2023 not allowing Russian companies to display any tech products: Know-why?

CES 2023 is not allowing Russian companies to display their technology products at the event. The reason is the country's invasion of Ukraine and harming so many commoners.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 06, 2023 16:08 IST
CES 2023
Image Source : CES 2023 CES 2023

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 being held here from January 5-8, Russian companies are not allowed to display their technology products because of the country's invasion of Ukraine, media reports said.

Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said that Russia is "not welcome", BBC reported.

India Tv - CES

Image Source : CESCES 2023

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, causing outrage in several countries around the world, and since then, the US, Canada, the EU, and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia.

"We did not welcome them this year given the political situation. We just didn't feel it was appropriate," Shapiro was quoted as saying, BBC reported.

"It wasn't a matter of legal policy for the US, it's a matter of our policy as an organisation," he added.

Shapiro added that a few Russian companies asked to exhibit their products, according to the report.

"We said they could relocate to another country if they were interested," Shapiro said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the event has about a dozen Ukrainian technology companies, with many showcasing sustainability concepts.

The CES event started on Tuesday evening, but it officially opened on Thursday.

About 1,00,000 attendees are expected at CES 2023, where more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world will showcase their new products, the report said.

