CERT-In issues urgent alert for Chrome users: Update browser to avoid cyberattacks CERT-In has issued a high-severity alert for Google Chrome users across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The agency warned that multiple security vulnerabilities could allow hackers to run malicious code or steal sensitive data.

New Delhi:

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an urgent security advisory for Google Chrome users after the discovery of multiple critical vulnerabilities affecting desktop versions on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The warning highlights that attackers could exploit these flaws to execute malicious code or steal sensitive information from unprotected systems.

Chrome vulnerabilities pose ‘High Risk’

According to CERT-In’s advisory CIVN-2025-0250, the vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2025-11211, CVE-2025-11458, and CVE-2025-11460, could allow remote attackers to compromise a system simply by tricking users into visiting a malicious website.

These flaws can lead to arbitrary code execution, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, and even unauthorised access to personal data. The affected versions include:

Google Chrome versions before 141.0.7390.65/.66 for Windows and macOS

Google Chrome versions before 141.0.7390.65 for Linux

Users urged to update Chrome immediately

To protect against these security flaws, CERT-In has advised all Chrome users to update their browser immediately.

Windows and Mac users should update to version 141.0.7390.65/.66

Linux users should install version 141.0.7390.65

Users can check their browser version and update manually by:

Clicking the three-dot menu

Then go to Help

Then tap on About Google Chrome

The browser will automatically check for updates and install the latest version.

Google Chrome auto-update recommended

While Chrome generally updates automatically, CERT-In recommends users ensure that automatic updates are enabled to stay protected from future vulnerabilities. Once updated, users should restart the browser to apply the latest security patches.

With growing cases of cyberattacks and phishing attempts, keeping browsers up to date has become crucial for ensuring online safety.

Stay safe with regular browser updates

As cyber threats continue to evolve, keeping your browser updated is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect your device and personal data. The latest Chrome update not only fixes these critical vulnerabilities but also improves overall browser stability and security performance. CERT-In urges users to make regular updates a habit and remain cautious while browsing unknown websites. Staying vigilant and keeping software up to date is key to maintaining safe and secure digital experiences in today’s connected world.