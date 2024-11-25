BSNL's 200-day plan is a game-changer in the telecom market

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge plan

BSNL offers various affordable recharge plans that provide users with benefits like unlimited calling and data. Thanks to these budget-friendly options, many people have switched from private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to BSNL. Recently, these private companies increased their prices, which led to a loss of over 1 crore users. Currently, BSNL is not only providing low-cost plans but is also working to improve its network coverage.

BSNL's 4G Network

The government-run telecom company has recently added 50,000 new 4G mobile towers across India, with more than 41,000 of them now up and running. BSNL plans to install another 50,000 towers in the coming months and is set to launch its 4G services nationwide by June next year, as confirmed by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Affordable Plan for Rs 999

One of BSNL's budget recharge options costs Rs 999. This plan offers a long validity of 200 days and allows unlimited voice calling to any network in the country, making it an excellent choice for users who primarily need a phone for calling. However, this plan does not include free data.

Another Cost-Effective Option at Rs 997

BSNL also has a slightly different plan priced at Rs 997. This option includes unlimited calling to any network and provides 2GB of high-speed data each day, along with 100 free SMS messages daily. This plan is valid for 160 days and is well-suited for smartphone users who require both calling and data services. It’s worth noting that private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea do not offer a recharge plan with 200 days of validity like BSNL does.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that all telecom operators in India publish geospatial coverage maps detailing the areas where they provide wireless voice and broadband services. The regulatory body has urged mobile network providers to display these coverage maps on their websites, illustrating the availability of their wireless services—including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G—for customer access.

