BSNL offers 320GB 4G data, free calling with its 160-day recharge plan

BSNL has rolled out several new prepaid recharge plans for its users, offering benefits such as extended validity, unlimited voice calling, and affordable data options. Many users switched to BSNL in July due to the high costs of prepaid plans offered by private companies. The government telecom company is gearing up to introduce 4G service in all telecom circles across the country, with 4G already operational in several states. BSNL offers many affordable recharge plans that give data along with unlimited calling and SMS.

BSNL Rs 997 recharge plan

One of the notable plans is the Rs 997 recharge plan, which provides users with 160 days of validity and a total of 320GB data. This plan includes 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 free daily SMS. Additionally, users can enjoy free unlimited voice calling across any network and benefit from free roaming nationwide. The plan also offers various value-added services such as Hardy Games, Zing Music, and BSNL Tunes.

BSNL is not only focusing on 4G but is also making preparations for the launch of 5G services. The government telecom company has set up numerous new mobile towers across all telecom circles for 4G service and has commenced testing of the 5G network. It is anticipated that BSNL will introduce 5G services in the coming months.

Furthermore, MTNL users in Delhi and Mumbai will soon have access to 4G services, as MTNL has announced plans to utilise BSNL's 4G infrastructure. The announcement was made during a board meeting held on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). The 10-year service agreement includes provisions for mutual cancellation with a minimum 6-month notice period. This collaboration is expected to directly benefit the substantial user base in the capital and economic hub of the country.

With the government holding a majority stake of over 56 percent in MTNL, the company also announced the closure of its subsidiary, Millennium Telecom Limited (MTL).

