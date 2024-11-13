BSNL launches India’s first Direct-to-Device satellite connectivity service with Viasat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s government-operated telecom provider, has launched its new Direct-to-Device satellite connectivity service. Announced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this is India’s first satellite-to-device communication service, developed in partnership with US-based communications technology company Viasat.

Aimed at providing connectivity in remote areas, the new service is designed to help users stay connected even in isolated locations.

BSNL's Direct-to-Device service unveiled

The DoT announced the service launch via a post on X (formerly Twitter), following BSNL’s initial reveal at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. While satellite connectivity has been available for emergency and military use, this service marks the first time it’s accessible for regular users in India, setting it apart from previous technologies like Apple’s satellite SOS for iPhone.

Connectivity for remote users across India

BSNL’s new satellite service aims to support users in challenging locations with limited network access. Whether trekking in the Spiti Valley or living in a rural area, users will now be able to connect with family and friends in situations where cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. The service supports emergency calling, SoS messaging, and even UPI payments when other networks are out of reach.

Two-way communication via Viasat’s satellite network

In collaboration with Viasat, BSNL has enabled two-way satellite communication, connecting to Viasat’s geostationary L-band satellites located 36,000km away. A demonstration at IMC 2024 showcased the system’s ability to send and receive messages over these vast distances, marking a significant achievement in India’s non-terrestrial network (NTN) capabilities.

Unanswered questions on availability and cost

While the satellite connectivity service is active, BSNL has not yet clarified how users can access it. It remains to be seen if the feature will be included in existing plans or offered as a separate package. The service will likely benefit users across rural and remote regions, though further details on pricing and activation are expected soon.

This new satellite-based service places India among the few countries offering direct satellite connectivity to consumers, underscoring BSNL’s role in expanding network access for all Indian users.

