Box office report: How much did Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Salman Khan's Sikandar collect on Eid? Have a look a the box office collection of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Salman Khan's Sikandar on the occasion of Eid.

The last Sunday of March witnessed a box office clash between Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar. The Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial was released on March 27, on the other hand, AR Murugadoss' Bollywood film was released on the occasion of Eid. Both these films had a bang on first-day collections and now let's have a look at their Eid box office collection report.

Sikandar box office report

Salman Khan returned to the big screens after a gap of two years with Sikandar. The film earned Rs 26 crore on its first day and on the occasion of Eid, the film witnessed a rise of 11.54 per cent on the second day, making its day 2 collection 29 crores. With this Sikandar's India collection so far has been Rs 55.61 crore.

About Sikandar

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is about a young man who fights against injustice and makes his way out of the powerful network of corruption. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. Sikandar also stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar.

L2: Empuraan box office report

The much-awaited sequel of 2017's Lucifer, L2: Empuraan earned Rs 21 crores on its first day but saw a dip of around 47 per cent on its second day with a net collection of Rs 11.1 crores in India. On the first Saturday, the film grossed Rs 13.65 crores with an increase of 19.37 per cent. Moving on to the clash with Salman's Sikandar on the first Sunday, the Malayalam film earned Rs 13.65 crore across India. This film is receiving mixed response from the viewers. At present, the total earnings of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have reached Rs 69.06 crores, according to industry trader Sacnilk.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan revolves around the story of Stephen Nedumpally, who is leading a double life as Khureshi Ab'raam, played by Mohanlal while playing the role of a leader of a powerful global crime syndicate. The action-thriller film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rick Yune, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. At present, the Malayalam film grossed Rs 69.06 crores in the Indian box office.