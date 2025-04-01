Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash as BBMP imposes 'garbage cess' from today The solid waste management company will now make a cess on trash every month. Different types of tax are being levied for shops, hotels, and residential buildings. According to BBMP, hotels previously paid Rs 5 per kg of garbage. The cess has now been raised to Rs 12.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it implemented a "garbage cess" under which the residents of Bengaluru will have to pay a solid waste management user fee effective from April 1. After hike in the rate of milk, electricity, BBMP has now decided to enforce a new tax. The BBMP has decided to raise the cost of garbage and disposal every month and a "garbage cess" is being implemented in Bangalore starting from today.

Here’s how much you will pay

The cess rate is set for residential buildings in the square feet of the building. Buildings ranging upto 600 square feet will have to pay Rs 10 per month while buildings ranging from 600 square feet to 1000 square feet will have to pay Rs 50.

Buildings ranging from 1000-2000 square feet will have to pay Rs 100 per month while it is Rs 150 per month for buildings from 2000-3000 square feet.

Rs 200 will be collected per month for buildings from 3000-4000 square feet while Rs 400 will be collected per month for buildings above 4000 square feet.

BBMP will pay trash tax annually in property tax. The new decision of the BBMP is expected to raise Rs 600 crore annually. It has come forward to raise money from various sources to fill the coffers.

Political blame-game over 'garbage cess'

In the meanwhile, Karnataka LoP and BJP MLA R Ashoka slammed for the government for implementing the 'garbage cess'. Hitting out at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over this tax, Ashoka questioned if this is being collected to "get the CM's chair".

In a social media post on X, Ashoka wrote, "The government, which failed to dispose of Bengaluru's garbage and turned Silicon City into a garbage city @INCKarnataka has now fixed fees for garbage collection as well. It seems that they have decided to fill their coffers in the name of garbage disposal by promising to make Bangalore City a garbage-free city. DCM @DKShivakumar Sir, they robbed in the name of brand Bangalore, now they loot in the name of garbage too? Is this Bihar election expenditure or a bribe to get the CM's chair?"

(With inputs from ANI)