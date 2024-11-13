Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. North Taurid Meteor shower peaks, dazzles the US sky with bright fireballs

North Taurid Meteor shower peaks, dazzles the US sky with bright fireballs

The Taurid meteor showers offer a yearly spectacle, making November a special month for both amateur stargazers and seasoned astronomers. With bright fireballs crossing the sky, the North Taurid Peak is a celestial event that captures the imagination and lights up the night sky.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 22:52 IST
North Taurid Meteor shower, meteor
Image Source : PIXABAY North Taurid Meteor shower

The North Taurid meteor shower reached its peak on November 11 (2024), treating skywatchers across the United States to one of the most captivating night-sky events of the year. Known for producing exceptionally bright fireballs, this annual meteor display stems from the debris trail of Comet 2P/Encke and overlaps with the South Taurids, offering a unique spectacle each November.

Fireballs light up the night sky in the US

The North Taurid meteor shower has been active since October 13 and is said to last till December 2 (2024). It will coincide with the South Taurids, which started in late September and concluded on November 12.

Halloween fireballs

Although these meteor showers generate a modest rate of about five meteors per hour, their standout feature is the “Halloween fireballs” that often appear, producing dazzling displays across the sky. While less frequent than other meteor showers, the Taurids are celebrated for their particularly vivid fireballs that offer a memorable viewing experience.

When is the best time to view it?

Although a waxing gibbous moon this week reduces the visibility of fainter meteors, the Taurids’ brightest fireballs can still be seen. With the full moon approaching on November 15, smaller meteors may be harder to spot, but the fireballs will remain visible. Earlier this month, the South Taurids peaked under favourable moonlight conditions during a waxing crescent, creating a stunning scene against a darker sky.

Taurid origins and tips for observing

  • Both the North and South Taurids trace their origin to Comet 2P/Encke, a short-period comet with an orbit around the Sun every 3.25 years. 
  • These meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Taurus, which rises in the eastern sky each November.
  • Observers hoping to catch a glimpse of these fireballs are advised to allow their eyes time to adjust to the darkness and enjoy the show without binoculars or telescopes.

The annual Taurid meteor showers offer amateur and seasoned stargazers alike the chance to witness nature’s celestial fireworks—an event made even more breathtaking by the display of bright fireballs illuminating the night sky.

Related Stories
Perseid - Best meteor shower of the year to light up skies today, tomorrow. Here's how to watch

Perseid - Best meteor shower of the year to light up skies today, tomorrow. Here's how to watch

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower to enthrall skygazers in Kolkata

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower to enthrall skygazers in Kolkata

Don't miss the Geminid meteor shower peak

Don't miss the Geminid meteor shower peak

Chinese rocket or meteor shower? Streak of lights caught on cam over Maharashtra, MP skies | Watch

Chinese rocket or meteor shower? Streak of lights caught on cam over Maharashtra, MP skies | Watch

Video: Stunning meteor shower illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, leaves onlookers awestruck

Video: Stunning meteor shower illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, leaves onlookers awestruck

NASA selects two Astrophysics Missions to study X-ray and far-infrared wavelengths

NASA selects two Astrophysics Missions to study X-ray and far-infrared wavelengths

Draconid Meteor Shower 2024: Catch dozens of shooting stars this October

Draconid Meteor Shower 2024: Catch dozens of shooting stars this October

NASA's mission to Europa, Jupiter's moon, to find out whether it could support life launched

NASA's mission to Europa, Jupiter's moon, to find out whether it could support life launched

NASA astronaut released from hospital after returning from space | WATCH

NASA astronaut released from hospital after returning from space | WATCH

NASA issues alert for 2 large asteroids approaching Earth today: All you need to know

NASA issues alert for 2 large asteroids approaching Earth today: All you need to know

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 6 months | READ how they managed to eat fresh veggies

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 6 months | READ how they managed to eat fresh veggies

How a classical track by Kesarbai Kerkar went on NASA’s Voyager: From India to the cosmos

How a classical track by Kesarbai Kerkar went on NASA’s Voyager: From India to the cosmos

ALSO READ: Comet C/2023 A3 to grace Indian skies after 80,000 years- Rare celestial event

ALSO READ: SpaceX catches 19-storey Super Heavy rocket mid-air | WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement