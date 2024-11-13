North Taurid Meteor shower peaks, dazzles the US sky with bright fireballs

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY North Taurid Meteor shower

The North Taurid meteor shower reached its peak on November 11 (2024), treating skywatchers across the United States to one of the most captivating night-sky events of the year. Known for producing exceptionally bright fireballs, this annual meteor display stems from the debris trail of Comet 2P/Encke and overlaps with the South Taurids, offering a unique spectacle each November.

Fireballs light up the night sky in the US

The North Taurid meteor shower has been active since October 13 and is said to last till December 2 (2024). It will coincide with the South Taurids, which started in late September and concluded on November 12.

Halloween fireballs

Although these meteor showers generate a modest rate of about five meteors per hour, their standout feature is the “Halloween fireballs” that often appear, producing dazzling displays across the sky. While less frequent than other meteor showers, the Taurids are celebrated for their particularly vivid fireballs that offer a memorable viewing experience.

When is the best time to view it?

Although a waxing gibbous moon this week reduces the visibility of fainter meteors, the Taurids’ brightest fireballs can still be seen. With the full moon approaching on November 15, smaller meteors may be harder to spot, but the fireballs will remain visible. Earlier this month, the South Taurids peaked under favourable moonlight conditions during a waxing crescent, creating a stunning scene against a darker sky.

Taurid origins and tips for observing

Both the North and South Taurids trace their origin to Comet 2P/Encke, a short-period comet with an orbit around the Sun every 3.25 years.

These meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Taurus, which rises in the eastern sky each November.

Observers hoping to catch a glimpse of these fireballs are advised to allow their eyes time to adjust to the darkness and enjoy the show without binoculars or telescopes.

The annual Taurid meteor showers offer amateur and seasoned stargazers alike the chance to witness nature’s celestial fireworks—an event made even more breathtaking by the display of bright fireballs illuminating the night sky.

