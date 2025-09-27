BSNL launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free OTT access BSNL has launched a new Rs 485 prepaid plan with 72-day validity, offering unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, free SMS, and access to BiTV channels. The plan comes with a limited-time cashback offer till October 15.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is rolling out its much-awaited 4G service across India. The telecom operator confirmed that its 4G network will go live in every telecom circle from today onwards (September 27, 2025). This milestone comes after the company successfully installed over 1 lakh new 4G/5G towers across the country, a project that had been underway since last year. The launch is expected to improve internet speed, reduce call drops, and enhance overall connectivity for BSNL subscribers.

BSNL’s new 72-day plan

Alongside the 4G launch, BSNL has also introduced a new affordable prepaid plan priced at Rs 485. This 72-day validity plan comes loaded with several benefits, including:

Unlimited free calling to any network in India

2GB of high-speed data per day, totalling 144GB over the plan duration

100 SMS per day across all networks

Free national roaming benefits

This makes the plan ideal for users seeking a budget-friendly option that offers both data and calling benefits.

Free BiTV access for entertainment

To sweeten the deal, BSNL is offering free access to BiTV for all mobile users under this plan. BiTV offers over 300 live TV channels and multiple OTT platforms, enabling subscribers to stream movies, shows, and live sports at no additional cost.

Limited-time offer with Cashback

BSNL has further announced a special cashback offer for users recharging with this plan through the BSNL SelfCare app or website. Customers can avail a 2 per cent cashback (up to Rs 10) on their recharge, but the offer is only valid till October 15, 2025.

BSNL prepares for 5G rollout

Even as it expands 4G, BSNL is simultaneously working on its 5G rollout. The company has already launched 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in select cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other South Indian cities. With both 4G and 5G expansion in progress, BSNL aims to strengthen its position in the Indian telecom market and compete more effectively with private operators.