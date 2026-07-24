boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC launched in India under Rs 5000, with 80-hour battery: Details

New Delhi:

boAt just dropped the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC headphones in India, aiming at folks who want premium audio, long-lasting battery life, and solid noise cancellation—all without breaking the bank. These new over-ear wireless headphones come packed with 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, dual drivers, Hi-Res Audio support, and a battery that keeps going for up to 80 hours on a single charge.

They run on Bluetooth 5.4, have AI-based features for calls, and include Google Fast Pair, so they fit easily into your music, gaming, work, and entertainment routines.

Price and availability

Price-wise, boAt set the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC at Rs 5,999. Right now, though, there is a limited-time offer that drops the price to Rs. 4,999.

You can pick between Cosmic Black and Utopian White shades and buy them from the Boat India website or top online stores.

Comfortable ear cups

boAt made sure these headphones are comfortable, too. They are over-ear, foldable, and have swivel earcups for easy packing. You get soft memory foam cushions, physical buttons for playback and volume, a dedicated ANC switch, voice assistant support, and an IPX4 splash-proof rating. The headphones measure 165.6 × 82.7 × 195.6mm, putting them in a sweet spot for daily use and travel.

Inside the box, boAt includes a premium hard case, a USB-C charging cable, an AUX cable for wired listening, and a carry pouch. These extras make it easy to pack up and swap between wired and wireless, depending on what you need.

Audio quality

Boat did not hold back on the audio front. These headphones use a dual-driver system – there is a 40mm primary driver and a 10mm secondary one. That setup promises deeper bass, cleaner vocals, and sharper separation between instruments. Plus, you get Hi-Res Audio, the LDAC codec, and 3D Spatial Audio, so streaming high-quality music feels a lot more immersive.

Adaptive Hybrid ANC

Noise should not be a problem either. With 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, these headphones block out day-to-day sounds whether you’re commuting, travelling or just working. Switching ANC modes is easy with dedicated physical buttons, and for calls, Boat threw in its AI ENx tech to cut out background noise and give you clearer voice quality.

Battery

The battery is another big win here. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC has an 800mAh battery – enough for up to 80 hours of playtime without ANC, or up to 50 hours with ANC on. If you need a quick top-up, a 10-minute charge gets you 12 hours of play, and a full recharge takes about two and a half hours.

Connectivity

On the connectivity side, you get Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair for instant connection, multi-device support, and LDAC codec compatibility. The headphones pair with the Boat Hearables app, so you can tweak EQ, customise controls, and set other audio preferences.

All in all, with features like 45dB Hybrid ANC, Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, Bluetooth 5.4, AI calling, and a monster 80-hour battery, Boat’s Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC stack up well in the mid-range wireless headphone scene in India. That launch offer at Rs. 4,999 makes them a strong pick for anyone chasing great audio without spending a fortune.

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