Bihar becomes first Indian state to launch mobile-based e-voting: Here’s who can use it

Bihar is set to become India’s first state to implement mobile-based e-voting. Starting with the municipal elections on June 28, eligible voters, including migrant workers and people with disabilities, will be able to vote using a secure Android app. Developed by C-DAC and the Bihar State Election Commission, the system integrates blockchain, facial recognition, and live face scans to ensure security and transparency.

Bihar pioneers mobile-based e-voting in India

As reported by newsonair.gov.in, the initiative will begin with the upcoming municipal and urban local body elections on June 28, allowing eligible voters to cast their vote remotely using their smartphones.

Two secure apps to enable e-voting

The mobile e-voting system will be accessible through two Android apps: “e-Voting SECBHR”, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

A second app developed by the Bihar State Election Commission

These apps are equipped with advanced technologies, including blockchain integration, liveness detection, facial recognition, and live face comparison, all aimed at preventing impersonation and ensuring secure voting.

Who can use the mobile e-voting system?

The initiative primarily targets voters who struggle to reach polling stations, including:

Migrant workers Persons with disabilities Pregnant women Senior citizens Seriously ill individuals

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad confirmed that 10,000 voters have already registered, and up to 50,000 voters are expected to use the system in the upcoming polls.

Blockchain-backed, transparent voting

To ensure transparency, the system includes an audit trail similar to the VVPAT system used in EVMs. The Face Recognition System (FRS), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for vote counting, and digital locks for EVM strongrooms are also being used in parallel to strengthen the polling process.

A step toward inclusive elections

According to Prasad, the goal is to boost voter turnout and make elections more inclusive and accessible, especially for those previously left out due to physical or logistical challenges.

He also noted that only Estonia has implemented a nationwide mobile-based e-voting system so far, making Bihar a pioneer in the Indian context.