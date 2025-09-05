Beyond iPhone, 5 most expensive luxury phones in the world and who owns them While most people dream of owning an iPhone, some luxury phones cost hundreds of crores and are made only for the ultra-rich elite. We are going to introduce you with some ultra luxurious phones with rare gems, gold and exclusivity.

New Delhi:

For most of us, the Apple iPhone is considered a premium smartphone, which has a fan following worldwide. But globally, some ultra-luxury phones cost way more than even the latest iPhone Pro Max. These devices are not just about technology, but also about exclusive design, rare materials, and luxury branding. Many of them are owned by royalty, business tycoons, and celebrities worldwide.

Here are the top 5 luxury smartphones currently available and who uses them.

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition

Price: Rs 370 crore (approx. USD 48.5 million)

Why so expensive: Coated in 24-carat gold with a massive pink diamond embedded at the back.

Who owns it: Reportedly owned by Nita Ambani and other global billionaires.

This phone remains the most expensive ever created and is considered a status symbol more than a gadget.

2. Goldvish Le Million

Price: Rs 7.5 crore (approx. USD 1 million)

Why so expensive: Handcrafted with 18-carat white gold and embedded with 1,200 diamonds.

Who owns it: Limited to just 3 units globally, owned by Middle Eastern royals. This device once held the Guinness World Record as the costliest phone.

3. iPhone 5 Black Diamond Edition by Stuart Hughes

Price: Rs 95 crore (approx. USD 15 million)

Why so expensive: Features 600 black diamonds, a sapphire glass screen, and 24-carat gold.

Who owns it: Commissioned by a Chinese businessman who wanted the most unique iPhone.

4. Vertu Signature Cobra

Price: Rs 2.3 crore (approx. USD 310,000)

Why so expensive: Comes with a cobra design encrusted with 439 rubies, and emerald eyes.

Who owns it: Popular among Hollywood stars and elite business owners. Vertu has always been a symbol of luxury phones, combining Swiss craftsmanship with jewellery design.

5. Caviar iPhone 14 Pro Max Diamond Snowflake Edition

Price: Rs 1.2 crore (approx. USD 150,000)

Why so expensive: Crafted by Russian luxury brand Caviar, featuring 18K gold, diamonds, and titanium.

Who owns it: Owned by Russian oligarchs and international collectors.

Please note that this story is focused on the existing models of the premium handsets and why they have such a high price tag. This is a research piece only, and India TV is not promoting any brand.