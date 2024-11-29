Australia BANS social media for kids under 16: A global first in online safety

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Australia becomes world's first social media ban for kids under 16 years of age

Australia has become the first country to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. The rule aims to address the rising concerns about the mental health risks which are associated with excessive social media usage, which further includes addiction, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content.

What does the new law incorporate?

The new regulations will pass this week itself and will require social media platforms to implement robust age verification measures. This will ensure that users under 16 cannot create accounts. The law set to take effect in early 2025, includes the:

Stricter age checks: Platforms must block underage users through advanced verification technologies.

Fines for non-compliance: Companies failing to meet these standards could face penalties of up to AUD 50 million for repeated violations.

Transition period: A one-year grace period for platforms to adapt to the new rules.

Tech companies facing compliance pressure

Social media giants are tasked with finding effective methods to verify users' ages. Technologies like facial recognition and digital ID systems are being considered to verify the correct age. With the rising concerns over the usage of social media between young people with privacy and data security.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia has hailed the law as a critical measure to protect children’s mental and emotional well-being in an increasingly digital world.

The mental health connection

The legislation stems from growing evidence linking social media use to mental health issues in children.

A 2023 report by the Australian Psychological Society highlighted alarming statistics:

40 per cent of teenagers reported feeling anxious or depressed due to online interactions.

Cyberbullying and social comparison pressures were identified as major contributors.

Experts argue that reducing exposure to social media could help curb the rising rates of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders among young users.

Criticism and concerns

Despite its intentions, the law has sparked debate. Critics argue it could:

Infringe on Rights: Limiting access to information and expression for young people.

Encourage Black Markets: Children might resort to falsifying details to bypass restrictions.

Alienate Youth: Social media is seen as a vital tool for communication, learning, and self-expression.

Digital rights advocates warn of potential unintended consequences, such as a rise in illegal account creation and further isolation of tech-savvy teens.

Will other countries follow the rule of banning social media for teenagers?

Australia’s latest move has placed it at the forefront of addressing social media’s impact on youth. Global experts are closely monitoring this experiment to see if similar regulations might be adopted elsewhere.

While the debate continues, Australia’s decision underscores its commitment to tackling the challenges of the digital age, prioritizing the safety and mental health of its youngest citizens.

