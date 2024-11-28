Australia approves social media ban for under-16s in landmark move

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

In a historic decision, the Australian government on Thursday (November 28) passed a law approving a social media ban for children under 16. According to the information released, the law was passed following an intense debate, and it mandates platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook owner Meta to prevent minors from accessing their services or otherwise have to comply with penalties of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

About the law

The newly introduced social media minimum age bill, starting in January, will undergo a trial enforcement phase, following which it will be implemented in 2025. Significantly, the legislation positions Australia as a trailblazer in addressing social media’s impact on youth mental health. It will prove to be a test case for a growing number of governments that have legislated or said they plan to legislate an age restriction on social media. However, the absolute ban has also drawn criticism.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, under whose government the bill was introduced, marked the passage of the legislation as a significant win as it comes mere months ahead of the 2025 election. However, the opposition came from privacy advocates and some child rights groups, who criticized the lack of consideration for alternative approaches.

Moreover, with the opposition, several segments were also there who approved the passage of the bill, as according to the latest polls, 77% of the population wanted it. Further, domestic media, led by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., also played a pivotal role in rallying public support for the legislation through the “Let Them Be Kids” campaign. The legislation follows a year-long parliamentary inquiry that heard testimonies from parents of children affected by social media-related bullying and self-harm.

Meta spokesperson raises concerns

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the passage of the bill, a Meta spokesperson, while expressing the company’s respect for Australian law, also raised concerns about the rushed legislative process, stating it failed to account for existing measures that promote age-appropriate experiences. “We urge productive consultation to ensure feasible implementation and consistent application across platforms used by teens,” the spokesperson added.

