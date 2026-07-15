Artificial General Intelligence could transform humanity faster, says DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

New Delhi:

Google DeepMind’s CEO, Demis Hassabis, recently posted an article about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), thinking that we are just a few years away from building AI that can tackle almost every intellectual task humans do. He does not hide his thoughts with smart words; rather, he directly states that we are living through one of the most important moments in history. Sure, today AI already helps out in healthcare, education, and business, but AGI could blow the doors wide open. We are talking about changes that could turn whole industries upside down and reshape economies faster than anything we’ve seen before.

In an article published by Hassabis on his official LinkedIn account, he wrote, "I’ve spent my whole life working on AGI because I’ve always had a deep conviction that, if built and deployed responsibly, it would prove to be one of the most beneficial and transformative technologies ever invented. AGI cannot be compared to standard technological breakthroughs, not even ones as consequential as the internet or mobile – it is much more akin to the discovery of electricity or fire. If you stop to think about it, we’ve essentially found a way to make sand think. It’s miraculous."

(Image Source : DEMIS HASSABIS/LINKEDIN)Demis Hassabis

Hassabis puts AGI on the same level as electricity and fire, claiming that its impact could even overshadow the Industrial Revolution. Here is everything that people should be worried about and be ready for:

Why is DeepMind suddenly sounding the alarm?

Hassabis feels that AI is racing ahead of governments and policymakers who are dragging their feet. There are not enough rules for these advanced systems, and he worries that we are running out of time to build proper safeguards before AGI bursts onto the scene. He is clear that regulation needs to come before AGI goes mainstream, not after.

What’s DeepMind’s idea for fixing this?

Rather than slapping broad restrictions on all AI development, Hassabis said that he wants a dedicated standards organisation to independently test and evaluate the most powerful AI models before they launch.

This group would dig into advanced AI for cybersecurity issues, safety risks, and areas where those models could be misused—think biological research or cybercrime. It’d bring together governments, scientists, and AI companies to set common safety standards and keep updating its playbook as technology moves forward. At first, joining this effort could be voluntary, but companies building frontier AI might soon be required to get their work checked.

If this sort of framework takes off, it’ll likely change how big players like Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and Meta roll out their top-tier AI tools. Launches might slow down a touch, but the flip side is stronger public trust and fewer nightmare scenarios. Startups will not get bogged down in red tape unless they are trying to build the next AGI, so small teams can still keep pushing fresh ideas.

What would AGI mean for India?

India’s AI adoption is growing fast, with startups, national plans, and companies jumping into AI for everything from customer support to cutting-edge research. If global standards speed up, the Indian firms will work on advanced AI models. This will probably have to step up with more safety checks along with transparencies.

With the advanced AGI in the market, there could be a spark on:

Tougher governance

Encourage Indian regulators to coordinate with their global peers

Boost trust in AI-backed public services

Responsible AI research might even see more funding. Regular businesses using AI in everyday ways likely will not notice much right away, since these rules focus on the tech’s outer limits.

AI as a problem-solver

Hassabis sees AI as a problem-solver. Anything from speeding up drug discovery to inventing cleaner energy to creating new materials. Still, he is convinced that these positives only happen if we sort out guardrails before AGI lands. Right now, we have got a short window to influence how AI evolves. Miss it, and we could struggle to rein things in once sophisticated systems are everywhere.

Is AGI close to arriving?

AGI is not here yet, but the debates are already loud on how to regulate it. Whether governments back DeepMind’s plan or come up with alternatives, experts agree: keeping AI innovation safe is shaping up to be one of the toughest tech challenges of the decade.

The choices we make now will not just set the business rules; rather, they will shape how society lives with one of the most powerful technologies ever built.