Apple Watch SE 3 leak reveals bigger display and S10 chip to boost performance: Launch expected with iPhone 17 Apple is gearing up to launch its most powerful budget smartwatch yet—the Apple Watch SE 3. Expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17 series, the SE 3 may feature a larger display, the powerful S10 chip, upgraded health tracking, and a premium design.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading name in the tech world, is expected to unveil its latest smartwatch, expected to be named the Apple Watch SE 3, later this year (in 2025). This will be the biggest leap forward for its affordable smartwatch lineup. While it was earlier believed to launch in 2024, new reports suggest that the SE 3 could now arrive alongside the iPhone 17 series in late 2025.

Larger display for enhanced user experience

One of the most significant upgrades could be the larger screen sizes—41mm and 45mm, up from the current 40mm and 44mm on the SE 2. According to display analyst Ross Young, this change will bring improved navigation and a more immersive viewing experience, aligning the SE model more closely with premium Apple Watch models.

Boosted performance with S10 chip

Under the hood, the Watch SE 3 is tipped to feature Apple's new S10 chip, promising a major performance boost. Notably, this chip might allow on-device Siri access to health data, reducing reliance on the cloud and making responses quicker and more private—an upgrade that significantly elevates the budget watch experience.

Aluminium build and modern design

Design-wise, the Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to mirror the sleek look of the Series 9, featuring a lightweight aluminium case. Although early speculation suggested a plastic variant, it appears Apple will maintain its commitment to premium materials in the SE range.

Improved Health Tracking on a budget

Health-tracking is also expected to see an upgrade. While the SE models typically lack high-end features like ECG or temperature sensing, Apple might integrate some Series 10 health tools into the SE 3, possibly including sleep apnea detection and enhanced activity monitoring.

Powered by watchOS 12

The new SE 3 will run on watchOS 12, which could introduce a redesigned interface inspired by visionOS. Along with new features and better battery optimisation, the updated OS is likely to improve the daily experience for SE users.

With all these upgrades, the Apple Watch SE 3 is shaping up to be the most feature-rich SE model yet—ideal for users wanting high-end features at a more affordable price point.