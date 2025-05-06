OnePlus Nord 5 leak hints at 6650 mAh battery, Dimensity 9400e chip and 80W fast charging: Details OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to be a global variant of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, anticipated to debut in China later this month. According to emerging leaks, the Ace 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

OnePlus is expected to unveil multiple smartphones in the coming months, including the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord 5. While official details remain under wraps, early leaks suggest that the Nord 5 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, set to launch in China later this month.

Flagship-level mid-range chipset expected

The OnePlus Nord 5 may be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset—a slightly toned-down variant of the Dimensity 9300+. This new chip is expected to deliver powerful performance for a mid-range phone, making the Nord 5 a promising device for users looking for flagship-like experience without breaking the bank.

Large flat display and optical fingerprint scanner

Rumours suggest the phone will feature a large 6.77-inch flat display, likely with Full HD+ resolution. It is also expected to include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for quick and secure access.

Massive 6,650mAh battery with 80W fast charging

One of the most exciting features of the Nord 5 is its huge 6,650mAh battery. The switch from lithium-ion to silicon-carbon battery technology is helping smartphones achieve greater capacity without adding too much weight. In addition, TUV Rheinland certification hints at 80W fast charging support, ensuring minimal downtime.

Camera and build

The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to come with a 50MP primary rear camera, while details about secondary sensors are still unknown. It will likely sport a plastic middle frame to keep costs down and reduce weight.

With expected pricing under Rs 30,000, the Nord 5 could become a popular option in the mid-range segment once launched in India.

Considering these initial rumours and leaks, with its powerful unannounced chipset, large battery capacity with fast charging, and a potentially attractive price point under Rs 30,000, the OnePlus Nord 5 is shaping up to be a compelling contender within the competitive mid-range smartphone market, which could emerge as a strong option for consumers seeking a balance of performance.