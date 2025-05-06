Skype Shutsdown after 21 years of connecting people worldwide: Interesting facts After 21 years of redefining global communication, Skype is officially gone offline. Once a pioneer in video and voice calling when no other platform existed, Skype connected millions across borders.

New Delhi:

Skype, once the undisputed king of internet calling, will shut down on May 5, 2025, after an incredible 21-year run that transformed digital communication forever. Launched in 2003, Skype emerged at a time when video calling was almost unheard of for the average user. For many, it was the first app to offer free voice and video calls across countries, long before Zoom, WhatsApp, or Google Meet came into the picture.

RIP Skype: The End of a 21-Year Video Calling Legacy

A pioneer in the pre-Zoom era

In the early 2000s, Skype revolutionised how people stayed connected. Whether it was cross-country family calls, online interviews, or business meetings, Skype became a household name. It was so popular that Microsoft acquired it in 2011 and integrated it across platforms like Windows, Xbox, and smartphones.

At its peak, Skype boasted over 400 million registered users and 150 million monthly active users. It even aimed to hit the 1 billion user mark. But its golden era faded as new players entered the space with lighter, faster, and more user-friendly interfaces.

Why is Skype shutting down?

Microsoft officially announced Skype’s closure in February 2025. Skype struggled in recent years despite its iconic status due to frequent interface changes, bloated updates, and a growing list of competitors. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the rise of Zoom, Google Meet, Discord, Slack, and Microsoft’s own Teams, which ultimately replaced Skype. By 2025, Skype had dropped to just 23 million monthly users.

What will happen to your Skype data?

Although Skype is shutting down, Microsoft is offering a smooth transition to Microsoft Teams. Here’s what users need to know:

All chats and contacts will be available on Teams if users log in with their Skype credentials. Users can download their Skype data (chats, files) from the Skype Export Page before January 2026. If no action is taken, all Skype data will be deleted in January 2026.

How to export Skype data?

Visit the Skype Export page and sign in using your Microsoft account. Choose to download conversations, files, or both. Click on Submit request, then select Continue. Once the export is complete, click Download.

A farewell to the original internet calling giant

Skype may be shutting down, but its legacy as the original voice and video calling platform will never be forgotten. It paved the way for how the world connects today. Skype bows out as users migrate to Microsoft Teams or other platforms, leaving behind a rich digital history that changed how we talk forever.