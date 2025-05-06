Motorola Razr 60 Ultra set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite and dual 50MP cameras Motorola is all set to launch its latest foldable flagship, the Razr 60 Ultra, in India. The upcoming AI-powered flip phone has been officially teased on Amazon, indicating that it will be available exclusively through the e-commerce platform.

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brand has confirmed the India launch of its much-awaited foldable flagship smartphone, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The announcement comes just weeks after the device’s global debut. A dedicated microsite is now live on Amazon India, suggesting that the phone will be sold exclusively on the platform.

The company is promoting it as the "world’s most powerful AI flip phone", showcasing its cutting-edge Moto AI capabilities and flagship-level hardware. The launch is expected by the end of May 2025.

Premium design with Pantone colours

As per the teaser page on Amazon India, the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is shown in three striking Pantone-inspired colours:

Pantone Mountain Trail (Brown)

Pantone Rio Red

Pantone Scarab (Green)

These premium shades are expected to appeal to fashion-forward buyers looking for style and substance in a foldable form factor.

Expected specifications and features

As per the global model, the upcoming Razr 60 Ultra is expected to come with the following features:

It features a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner display with 165Hz refresh rate Also, a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage For photography, it features a dual 50MP rear camera (OIS primary + ultra-wide) setup For selfies, it features a 50MP shooter It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless fast charging It further supports Moto AI features for photography and productivity

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price expectations in India

Although Motorola has yet not revealed the official India pricing, but the Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be priced under Rs 1,00,000- continuing the pricing trend of its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. With its premium specs and foldable design, it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and other premium flip phones.