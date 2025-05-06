Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite and dual 50MP cameras

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra set to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite and dual 50MP cameras

Motorola is all set to launch its latest foldable flagship, the Razr 60 Ultra, in India. The upcoming AI-powered flip phone has been officially teased on Amazon, indicating that it will be available exclusively through the e-commerce platform.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Image Source : Motorola
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brand has confirmed the India launch of its much-awaited foldable flagship smartphone, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The announcement comes just weeks after the device’s global debut. A dedicated microsite is now live on Amazon India, suggesting that the phone will be sold exclusively on the platform.

The company is promoting it as the "world’s most powerful AI flip phone", showcasing its cutting-edge Moto AI capabilities and flagship-level hardware. The launch is expected by the end of May 2025.

Premium design with Pantone colours

As per the teaser page on Amazon India, the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is shown in three striking Pantone-inspired colours:

  • Pantone Mountain Trail (Brown)
  • Pantone Rio Red
  • Pantone Scarab (Green)

These premium shades are expected to appeal to fashion-forward buyers looking for style and substance in a foldable form factor.

Expected specifications and features

As per the global model, the upcoming Razr 60 Ultra is expected to come with the following features:

  1. It features a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner display with 165Hz refresh rate
  2. Also, a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover screen
  3. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage
  5. For photography, it features a dual 50MP rear camera (OIS primary + ultra-wide) setup
  6. For selfies, it features a 50MP shooter
  7. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless fast charging
  8. It further supports Moto AI features for photography and productivity

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price expectations in India

Although Motorola has yet not revealed the official India pricing, but the Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be priced under Rs 1,00,000- continuing the pricing trend of its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. With its premium specs and foldable design, it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and other premium flip phones.

Jio offering 11 months of unlimited calling, SMS and data under Rs 900: Details here

Google Gemini app to get personalised memory, cross-app integration and new ‘Ultra’ tier

Apple delays advanced Siri features: Tim Cook says ‘Making Progress’ but more time needed

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Motorola Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\