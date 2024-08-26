More AI features expected in upcoming iOS 18.1 beta releases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iOS 18.1 beta to come with more Apple Intelligence AI features: Details here

In July 2024, Apple rolled out the iOS 18.1 developer beta 1, marking the debut of Apple Intelligence. While the initial release did not include all the anticipated AI features, it did introduce some useful tools. Among them is the ‘Writing Tools’ feature, which will enable the users to rewrite emails, texts, or letters in different tones, proofread content, and even summarize it or add bullet points.

Summarization and Photo Search Features

Another handy feature included in the current beta is the ability to request a summary of a webpage, email, or text, which can save time by highlighting the core content. Furthermore, the Photo app now lets users search for specific images, such as photos of someone holding a phone, making it easier to find exactly what you're looking for.

Hardware requirements for Apple Intelligence

Currently, Apple’s AI features require an iPhone with at least 8GB of RAM. This means that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support Apple Intelligence. However, all four models in the upcoming iPhone 16 series are expected to support these AI features, and there are rumours that the iPhone SE 4 will also be compatible.

Upcoming AI features

Apple has yet to release several anticipated AI features in the current beta. These include ‘Genmoji’, which will enable the users to create custom emojis, and ‘Image Playground’ which will enable on-device image creation.

Additionally, there are expected improvements to Siri, which will enhance its ability to handle queries more effectively. By the time of writing, Siri had already received a minor update with a new UI and a more conversational tone, but bigger changes are expected later this year.

Future beta updates

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, more AI features are expected to roll out in upcoming iOS 18.1 Beta releases. As of now, Apple Intelligence didn’t appear for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users until the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta was launched. The final stable version of iOS 18.1 may not be available until October, giving Apple several weeks to introduce more beta versions with additional AI capabilities.

