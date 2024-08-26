iPhone 16 series launch expected soon: Here’s everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Inc.

As September approaches, excitement is already mounting for the highly anticipated launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series. As per the recent report by Bloomberg, Apple might unveil its latest lineup at an event rumoured to be on September 10, with pre-orders starting shortly after and availability in stores expected by September 20.

The event is likely to be live-streamed on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel, capturing the attention of a global audience eager to see the newest iPhone features.

With the launch potentially approaching and we are around just two weeks away, numerous leaks and industry speculation are surfacing- giving us a clearer idea of what to expect from the iPhone 16. Rumours have suggested significant upgrades, that will include a larger display, enhanced camera capabilities and a faster processor optimized for Apple’s AI-driven features.

iPhone 16: Design and display upgrades

The iPhone 16 series is expected to maintain the familiar design of the iPhone 15 but with several notable enhancements. The Pro models are rumoured to feature larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro boasting a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 6.9-inch display. These display size increases are expected to be exclusive to the Pro variants, while the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to keep the screen sizes of their predecessors.

New capture button and enhanced camera features

One of the exciting new features rumoured for the iPhone 16 series is a new Capture button, designed to improve the camera experience across all models. This pressure-sensitive button is expected to function similarly to a digital camera shutter, allowing for quick photo and video captures. Additionally, the Action Button introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models is rumoured to be included in the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, replacing the traditional Mute switch.

In terms of camera upgrades, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to retain the 48MP primary sensor from the iPhone 15 series but may feature an upgraded ultrawide sensor with a faster f/2.2 aperture for better low-light photography. There are also rumours of a new vertical camera layout for the standard models, potentially enabling spatial video recording.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have a triple-camera setup, with upgrades to the telephoto and ultrawide lenses. The telephoto lens could offer up to 5x optical zoom, similar to the current Pro Max model, and the ultrawide camera might feature a 48MP sensor capable of capturing ProRAW photos. Additionally, Apple is rumoured to introduce a new photo format, JPEG-XL, offering enhanced image quality with efficient file sizes.

Performance boosts and enhanced AI capabilities

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by Apple’s new A18 chip. Leaks from the iOS 18 beta suggest that the A18 chip will have different core counts in the CPU and GPU for the standard and Pro models, providing superior performance for the Pro variants, especially in graphics-intensive tasks.

Apple is also rumoured to enhance the Neural Engine in the A18 series, adding more cores to accelerate on-device AI processing. This improvement could further integrate AI-driven features across the iPhone 16 series, enhancing everything from photography to user interface interactions.

In terms of memory, the iPhone 16 models are expected to come with 8GB of RAM, a 25% increase over the 6GB in the iPhone 15 series. This additional memory could improve multitasking and overall system responsiveness, particularly for power users and those running demanding applications.

New colour options

Apple is rumoured to introduce a new colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Titanium Bronze. This new colour is expected to replace the Titanium Blue option from the previous generation and could become a distinguishing feature for the Pro models, appealing to users looking for a fresh and sophisticated look.

