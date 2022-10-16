Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Apple set to turn iPad into smart display to control home devices- Know more

Apple iPad docking station will enable the users to make calls through FaceTime and gain hands-free control of other smart home devices. It will be similar to the Amazon Fire tablet which will enable the user to put the devices into a charging dock to make it a smart display.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 16, 2022 14:17 IST
Apple, iPad
Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPad

Apple is reportedly working on turning its iPad into a smart display and speaker, that can work like Facebook Portal or Amazon Echo Show smart home devices. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant can introduce these smart capabilities into its iPads as soon as next year. ALSO READ: Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

An iPad docking station could allow users to make calls via FaceTime and gain hands-free control of smart home devices. It will be similar to the Amazon Fire tablet that allows users to put the devices into a charging dock to become a smart display. ALSO READ: Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones 10 pointer review: Decent performer with long battery life

Google last week announced a docking accessory for its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will work as Nest Hub Max to control smart home devices via the Home app.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPad Pro soon, which is likely to come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and an M2 Silicon chip.

Apple is also working on an updated version of the HomePod, according to the report.

The next generation of HomePod can have an updated display, an S8 chip and multi-touch functionality. The company is also planning a combined Apple TV and smart speaker device equipped with a camera.

Apple recently signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024. The iPad and iPad Pro's display is a key component of the user experience.

