Apple plans complete iPhone production shift to India: Jyotiraditya Scindia Apple plans to manufacture all its iPhone models in India. In the coming years, these iPhones made in India will be exported to European countries and America, potentially causing significant repercussions for China.

New Delhi:

Apple is set to begin manufacturing all models of the iPhone in India in the near future. These iPhones produced in India will be exported to various countries around the globe, including the United States, marking a significant setback for China. This information was shared by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the Bharat Telecom 2025 event. Amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, India is emerging as a central hub for mobile manufacturing. At the Bharat Telecom 2025 event, the Union Communications Minister stated that Apple has made the decision to manufacture all its products and mobile devices in India in the coming years. He also highlighted that such investments in India are driven by both goodwill and solid financial considerations for each original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

All iPhones to be Made in India

Recently, during an earnings call, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced that starting from June, most of the iPhones sold in the US will be exported from India, meaning they will be entirely made in India. However, the majority of iPhones available in the global market will continue to be manufactured in China. In addition to the US, India-made iPhones have already begun reaching European markets.

From importer to leading exporter

During the event, Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani expressed pride in India’s transformation from a mobile importer in 2014 to a leading exporter. In 2014, India produced only 6 million mobile phones, while importing a staggering 210 million units. By 2024, however, production has soared to 330 million units, with 50 million units exported, all thanks to Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative.

5G Reaches 99 percent of villages

At the Bharat Telecom 2025 event, the Union Communications Minister also mentioned that 5G connectivity has now reached 99 percent of the villages in India. The rollout of this network covering 82 percent of the country's population marks a significant milestone. A total of 4,70,000 mobile towers have been erected to facilitate this advancement, paving the way for digital highways that will enhance mobile communication throughout the nation. This initiative is set to benefit 1.4 billion people across the country.

