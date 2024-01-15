Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Apple increases 'Find My' network cap to accommodate 32 devices

Apple has quietly enhanced the Find My app's capability, elevating the number of items users can track through the application. The company has raised the limit from 16 to 32 with the introduction of iOS 16.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2024 16:09 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple increases 'Find My' network cap to accommodate 32 devices

Apple has silently upgraded the capacity of the Find My app and has increased the number of items which users can track by using the app. The company has further increased the limit from 16 to 32 as of iOS 16. 

The updated change was first spotted by X user Nicolas Alveraz (@nicolas09F9) in an Apple support document.

The updated limit further includes a broader range of devices, like Apple headphones (including some Beats models), AirTags, newer MagSafe wallets and even third-party Find My network accessories like e-bikes.

In a support document, Apple wrote, "You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items."

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade has added three new gaming titles and said that it will launch more than 20 major updates to popular games this month. The new titles are Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+.

Apple said, "In addition to these new games, fan-favourite titles are launching brand-new content this month. The 2023 App Store Award winner Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19."

Inputs from IANS

