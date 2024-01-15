Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple increases 'Find My' network cap to accommodate 32 devices

Apple has silently upgraded the capacity of the Find My app and has increased the number of items which users can track by using the app. The company has further increased the limit from 16 to 32 as of iOS 16.

The updated change was first spotted by X user Nicolas Alveraz (@nicolas09F9) in an Apple support document.

The updated limit further includes a broader range of devices, like Apple headphones (including some Beats models), AirTags, newer MagSafe wallets and even third-party Find My network accessories like e-bikes.

In a support document, Apple wrote, "You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items."

