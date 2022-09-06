Apple Far Out Event: How to watch?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Event

Apple is set to unleash the biggest and most awaited event of the year tomorrow. This will be the the third live event of 2022 and we expect it to be the biggest and most awaited event of the year. So, here is everything we have been expecting from the big announcement- from the iPhone 14 series, along with the new Apple Watch models and the next generation of AirPods Pro, along with a bunch more.

The launch event is taking place for the selected members of the media in the US, and will further be streamed online as well, where everyone could be a part of the grand event.

Here is everything you must expect from the 'Far Out' event.

When and where is the event?

The Apple event is scheduled for September 7th at 10:30 PM in India.

How to attend the Apple Event?

The Apple event will be livestreamed from the official website of Apple, Apple’s YouTube channel and on the Apple TV app. There are enough opportunities to attend the event, but if you have, by any chance missed the vent, then you could attend the event via a recorded event from the official YouTube pages.

India TV will be updating you with the product details and other announcements to the viewers keeping them updated minute-by-minute.

What products to expect from the live event?

The very first thing to expect from the company is the most awaited handset series- iPhone 14, where Apple will unveil the variants and major specs, along with the availability of the smartphone in India. Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max which will come with a number of new features.

Furthermore, Apple will launch the latest Apple Watch with better and smarter features. The company will launch the new AirPods too.

Latest Technology News