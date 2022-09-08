iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus- Which one is better and why?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The wait is over as Apple finally unleashed the new iPhone 14 series last night in a mega event which took place in the USA. The standard model of the iPhone 14 has a minor upgrade over the previous iPhone 13.

Apple has also unleashed the new iPhone 14 Plus device which is the replacement for the iPhone mini version. Also, with the launch of the new iPhone 14, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 11 series globally.

Here is everything you must know before getting your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus models are sticking to the standard looks and come with an older wider notch design which was seen in iPhone 13 series. Both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available in five colour variants - starlight, midnight, purple, red and blue.

There is one major benefit of the new iPhones which is the bigger screen and bigger battery at a lower price tag. These upgraded features will be seen in the new iPhone 14 Plus variant.

Display: Talking about the display, the new iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch screen and the Plus variant will come with a 6.7-inch display- which will also be seen in the iPhone Pro Max variant as well.

Both the devices will come with an OLED screen which supports 1-200nits of peak brightness and further comes with Dolby Vision as well.

Processor: Both iPhones are powered by an A15 Bionic chip which was also seen in the previous version of iPhone 13.

Cameras: On the camera front, the company has stated that they have upgraded the quality of the camera. Both the variants will come with similar same dual camera setup on the rear end and will feature a new 12-megapixel main camera with a bigger sensor and 1.9-micron pixels. The camera further supports the OIS and the company further claims that the new iPhones will offer 49% improved picture quality, especially in low-light conditions- as compared to the older models.

The cameras further come with a new Photonic Engine which enhances the image processing speed for a better low-light photography experience. The Night-mode exposure on the camera is considered to be twice the speed when compared to the predecessor, according to Apple.

For selfies, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will further come with a 12-megapixel shooter, but it supports a hybrid system with a TrueDepth camera, which enables the user to lock focus faster and deliver better results in low light conditions.

For videography, the new iPhone 14 features a new video action mode which will utilize the full sensor with "roll correction" and "overscan". This will deliver a more stabilized video shooting experience from the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus- giving a gimbal-like video shooting experience to the user.

Major Highlights of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 comes with two new security features- ‘crash detection’ and ‘Satellite connectivity.’

These two features are lifesavers and Apple has incorporated the same to help people got communicate from places where they are at low or no network areas.

An iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will automatically find a satellite to connect to at the time of distress. if you are somewhere outside under the clear view sky, you could find the connection from the satellite and could share the location with your contact or to the emergency number.

Apple has been calling this feature "Emergency SOS via Satellite" which will enable the user of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus to use this feature for free for only 2 years.

The new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature will first be rolled out in the US and Canada and will launch in the other regions in November 2022.

Pricing and Availability?

The iPhone 14 will be available at a starting price of $799 (around Rs 63,650) and the iPhone 14 Plus will be priced at $899 (around Rs 71,610).

But in the Indian market, the new iPhone 14 will be priced at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be priced at Rs 89,900

Customers can book the device from the official website of the company (apple.com) and through authorised apple resellers around the country.

Which one is better?

Looking at the features, the new iPhone 14 Plus looks like the better bid with better features and a bigger display. But we can only give the verdict once we review the device.

