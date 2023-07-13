Android 14 Beta 4 release: New 'auto-confirm unlock' feature and fixes in latest update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Android 14 Beta 4 release: All you need to know

Google has recently rolled out the Android 14 Beta 4 update, offering an array of features, fixes, and performance enhancements. This latest update aims to improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy, as stated in the release notes provided by the tech giant. One notable feature introduced in the Android 14 Beta 4 update is the 'auto-confirm unlock.' This feature automatically unlocks the user's phone when they enter the correct PIN, provided that the PIN consists of six or more digits. This functionality aims to streamline the unlocking process and enhance user convenience.

In addition to the 'auto-confirm unlock' feature, the update also brings new options for default profile pictures, allowing users to personalize their profiles further. Furthermore, the location of the 'Speech' settings has been shifted from Settings > System > Keyboard to Settings > System > Languages.

Android researcher Mishaal Rahman shared further insights on Twitter regarding the Android 14 Beta 4 update. According to Rahman, users can now view their phone's manufacturing year under Settings > About phone > Model, providing them with additional device information.

Another change highlighted by Rahman is the complete separation of the 'ring volume' and 'notification volume' sliders in Android 14. Previously, there was an option to merge the two sliders, but this functionality has been removed in the latest update. He also mentioned that the separation between the sliders is no longer controlled by a DeviceConfig flag.

As the company continues to refine Android 14, users can expect further improvements and enhancements before the official release. The beta testing phase allows for user feedback and enables Google to fine-tune the operating system for a seamless and optimised experience on Android devices.

