Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming platform has been losing games lately, but now the company has been gaining the pace to be added to one of the world's most popular games, Fortnite, which has been developed by Epic Games.

As per the reports, an Amazon Luna user on Reddit discovered Fortnite in their library (last week), but soon the game was pulled off the platform, said the reports of 9to5Google.

No, if you search for the game listing in the Luna web app, the user will see the mark "Not Available," but as per the screenshot being shared by 9to5Google, it showcased the latest version of the game with artwork from the Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place.

As per the Reddit user who witnessed the game being registered on the platform for a brief timeband in their library. It was stated that they were able to link their Epic Games account which has been functioning the Amazon Luna which was not known to have any further, the game was listed as supporting play on accounts that subscribe to Amazon Luna+ or have Amazon Prime.

As a result, many users will further be able to play the game for free on the cloud platform, reported IANS.

Amazon Luna has reportedly lost more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription in February itself.

Luna has dropped 53 games, including titles like 'Retro Classic: Gate of Doom', 'Snake Pass' and 'Bridge Constructor Portal'.

"Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we'll be refreshing our content offerings," Amazon explained in a statement to 9To5Google.

It also dropped many games throughout last December 2022 and January 2023.

