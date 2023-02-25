Sunday, February 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Luna has dropped 53 games, including titles like 'Retro Classic: Gate of Doom', 'Snake Pass' and 'Bridge Constructor Portal'. It dropped many games throughout last December 2022 and January 2023.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: February 26, 2023 7:00 IST
Amazon, Amazon Luna
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming platform has been losing games lately, but now the company has been gaining the pace to be added to one of the world's most popular games, Fortnite, which has been developed by Epic Games.

ALSO READ: ROAD TO VALOR: EMPIRES game- How to pre-register for a new Indian version?

 

As per the reports, an Amazon Luna user on Reddit discovered Fortnite in their library (last week), but soon the game was pulled off the platform, said the reports of 9to5Google.

No, if you search for the game listing in the Luna web app, the user will see the mark "Not Available," but as per the screenshot being shared by 9to5Google, it showcased the latest version of the game with artwork from the Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place.

ALSO READ: Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

 

As per the Reddit user who witnessed the game being registered on the platform for a brief timeband in their library. It was stated that they were able to link their Epic Games account which has been functioning the Amazon Luna which was not known to have any further, the game was listed as supporting play on accounts that subscribe to Amazon Luna+ or have Amazon Prime.

As a result, many users will further be able to play the game for free on the cloud platform, reported IANS.

Related Stories
Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

ALSO READ: How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

 

Amazon Luna has reportedly lost more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription in February itself.

Luna has dropped 53 games, including titles like 'Retro Classic: Gate of Doom', 'Snake Pass' and 'Bridge Constructor Portal'.

"Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we'll be refreshing our content offerings," Amazon explained in a statement to 9To5Google.

It also dropped many games throughout last December 2022 and January 2023.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News