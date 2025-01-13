Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 goes live with up to 40 percent off on top smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Amazon has kicked off its Republic Day 2025 Sale, known as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, which began today, January 13, at 12 PM, and will run until January 19. Prime members got an early start, with access 12 hours ahead of everyone else. During this exciting sale, shoppers can find discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones and up to 65 percnet on smart TVs and projectors. There are also price cuts on various electronic items, Amazon gadgets, laptops, fashion items, kitchen tools, and more.

Additionally, Amazon has teamed up with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount for purchases made with credit cards and on EMI (easy monthly installment) payments. Customers can also benefit from offers with the ICICI Amazon Pay credit card, as well as exchange bonuses and coupon discounts throughout the sale.

Here are some great deals on popular smartphones you can take advantage of during this event:

OnePlus Nord 5G: Originally priced at Rs 28,999, you can grab this smartphone for just Rs 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This high-end phone usually costs Rs 1,49,999, but you can buy it for an effective price of Rs 69,999.

Realme GT7 Pro: Perfect for gamers, this smartphone is now available for Rs 54,999, down from its regular price of Rs 69,999.

Redmi Note 14 5G: A budget-friendly option, this phone can be yours for Rs 17,999 instead of the usual Rs 21,999.

Redmi 14C 5G: Another affordable choice, you can get this smartphone for just Rs 9,999, down from Rs 12,499.

Meanwhile, the giant e-commerce platform Flipkart has also launched its first major sale of 2025 with the Republic Day Sale, which went live today, January 13. This sale offers fantastic discounts across various categories, including iPhones, smart TVs, home appliances, clothing, and beauty products.

