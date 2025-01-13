Flipkart Republic Day Sale goes live with up to 50 percent off on select iPhone models

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Customers who enjoy online shopping are in for a treat! The giant e-commerce platform Flipkart has kicked off its first major sale of 2025 with the Republic Day Sale, which went live today, January 13. This sale features fantastic discounts across a variety of categories, including iPhones, smart TVs, home appliances, clothing, and beauty products.

If you’re an online shopping enthusiast planning to make some purchases, now is an excellent opportunity to save money. Flipkart is promoting its Republic Day Sale as a Monumental Sale, and here’s what you need to know.

Early access for select users

While Flipkart's Republic Day Sale officially begins on January 14, 2025, the company has granted early access to its Plus and VIP members starting today. This means early birds can snag deals 24 hours ahead of everyone else. If you aren’t a Flipkart Plus member, don’t worry—you can start shopping with discounts starting tomorrow, January 14. The sale will be available until February 19, giving you a solid 6 days to take advantage of heavy discounts.

Exciting offers await in Flipkart’s Monumental Sale

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you’re in for a real treat during the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025. Expect huge discounts of up to 50 percent on a variety of smartphones, with some models going even lower. You’ll find noteworthy deals on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

Amazing deals on iPhones and Samsung smartphones

For those considering an iPhone, the Monumental Sale has some great offers. The price for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is expected to drop to Rs 63,999. The iPhone 16 Pro might be available for Rs 1,02,999. If Samsung is more your style, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 256GB storage could be yours for just Rs 59,999, while the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is expected to retail at Rs 19,999 after discounts.

Unbeatable discounts on Smart TVs

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment, this sale is an ideal chance to grab a new smart TV at a bargain. You can pick up a 32-inch smart TV for under Rs 7,000, and find 43-inch Ultra HD smart TVs at a whopping 60 percent discount. Various brands, including TCL, Samsung, Mi, Infinix, Sony, Motorola, Vu, Realme, Redmi, and Hisense, are offering discounts of up to 67 percent on their smart TVs.

Other noteworthy discounts in the Flipkart Sale

In addition to electronics, Flipkart’s sale features an array of discounts across different categories. Fashion products can see discounts of up to 80 percent, while sports shoes may be available at up to 55 percent off. Trolley bags and auto accessories will start at just Rs 49. You can also find fitness products with discounts of up to 40 percent, and if makeup essentials are on your shopping list, expect up to 65 percent off in that category.

