Google Pixel 8 gets 36 percent price drop ahead of Republic Day Sale

E-commerce websites are currently rolling out massive discounts on smartphones, making it an ideal time for anyone looking to buy a new device. If you're in the market for a smartphone with a premium design and robust features, the Google Pixel series stands out as an excellent choice. Known for their distinctive design, Google Pixel smartphones are highly regarded and loved by many.

If photography is your passion, you’ll definitely want to consider the Google Pixel smartphone. Right now, the price of the Google Pixel 8 has seen a significant drop, and e-commerce platforms are offering substantial discounts on this model. This is your chance to snag the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 8 at a great price. Let's delve into the current offers available for this phone.

Price Drop on Google Pixel 8

Before the Republic Day sale, Flipkart is presenting an attractive deal on the Google Pixel 8. Although the 128GB variant is listed at Rs 75,000, you can grab it for just Rs 47,999 thanks to a generous 36% discount. This means you're looking at a direct saving of Rs 28000!

Additionally, Flipkart has an exciting exchange offer for customers. If you have an old smartphone you’re willing to trade in, you could receive over Rs 29,000 toward your new purchase. However, keep in mind that the exact amount you get will depend on the condition and functionality of your old device.

Special Features of Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 is a top-tier smartphone that combines a unique design with powerful performance. It comes in four stunning color options: Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, and Mint. The device features a vibrant 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an OLED panel, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. For protection, it’s equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Running on Android 14 straight out of the box, this smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, built on advanced 4nm technology. It boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for your files. For photography enthusiasts, the dual camera setup features 50 + 12 megapixel sensors, complemented by a 10.5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. To keep the device running, it packs a 4575mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

