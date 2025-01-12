Vi puts pressure on Jio and Airtel, offers unlimited 4G data on numerous recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi unlimited 4G recharge plans

If you’re struggling with costly recharge plans, there’s good news for you! If you use a lot of data but are tired of breaking the bank, Vodafone Idea has introduced an exciting offer aimed at easing your burden. To compete with Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea is now providing unlimited 4G data to its millions of users. This means you'll enjoy high-speed internet even with more affordable plans.

Millions of users will benefit from unlimited data

Vodafone Idea has launched several plans that are completely free from FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limits. These plans are currently showcased on the company’s website and app. While they're available in select regions, it's expected that the company is testing these offerings before expanding them nationwide.

According to a report from Telecom Talk, Vodafone Idea has rolled out unlimited 4G data in specific areas, including Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The company is clearly positioning itself to compete with Jio and Airtel head-on.

If you're using a VI SIM, you can now access high-speed data with a variety of recharge options such as Rs 365, Rs 379, Rs 407, Rs 449, Rs 408, and Rs 469. Additionally, some affordable plans offering unlimited 4G data include Rs 649, Rs 979, Rs 994, Rs 996, Rs 997, Rs 998, and Rs 1198.

Benefits of VI's affordable plans

Let’s take a closer look at the Rs 365 plan. This plan provides customers with a 28-day validity period, along with unlimited calling across any network for the same duration. You’ll also receive 100 free SMS daily. Now, with this plan, you can enjoy unlimited 4G data with high-speed connectivity, making it an excellent choice for those who rely on data.

In other news, BSNL has introduced a special tariff voucher priced at Rs 439, specifically tailored for customers who do not require internet data. This plan offers 90 days of unlimited calling for under Rs 450. In addition to free calls across all networks, the recharge includes complementary SMS services.

