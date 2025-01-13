OnePlus 13 gets massive discount just after its launch, now available for Rs 40,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 13 discount offer

OnePlus launched its new OnePlus 13 smartphone on January 7, succeeding the OnePlus 12 and featuring several advanced specifications. Key highlights of the newly launched smartphone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 24GB of RAM, AI features powered by Google Gemini, a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging, and more. If you want to upgrade to the OnePlus 13, there is good news for you! The smartphone is available at a massive discount and you can get it for under Rs 40,000. Here’s how.

The OnePlus 13 smartphone is available in three different models. The one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 69,999. For those looking for more options, there's a model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for Rs 76,999, and a top-tier model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which costs Rs 89,999.

Good news for those interested in the 12GB RAM + 256GB version! You can purchase it for less than Rs 40,000. Here’s how: if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an immediate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, if you trade in your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs 18,000 off, depending on how good of a condition your old device is in. Furthermore, there’s an extra bonus of Rs 7,000 off for the exchange.

With all these offers combined, you could end up paying just Rs 39,999 for the smartphone!

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with peak brightness levels reaching up to 4,500 nits. It introduces the BOE X2 display for the first time in this model. The smartphone comes in three colors—Obsidian, Blue, and White—and includes design elements such as a micro arc middle frame and a three-stage alert slider.

The device operates on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with RAM options up to 24GB and storage available up to 1TB. The 6,000mAh battery supports 100W SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 includes a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony main camera with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens. A 32MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. The device has an IP68 and IP69 rating, indicating resistance to water and dust.

