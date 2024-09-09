Amazon Electronics Festive Sale is here, offers 75 percent discount on smartphones, TVs, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Electronic Festive Sale 2024

Amazon is hosting the Electronic Festive Sale 2024 on its platform. The sale started on September 6 and will end tomorrow September 10. During this sale, interested buyers can avail up to 75 percent off on many electronics items including smartphones. Additionally, there is an extra discount of up to 10 percent on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, fridges, and ACs. interested buyers can get up to Rs 20,000 instant bank discount and up to Rs 25,000 additional off with exchange. Here are some of the deals available during the sale.

Amazon Electronic Festive Sale 2024 deals

OnePlus Nord 4:

The price of OnePlus's newly launched smartphone Nord 4 has been reduced in the ongoing sale on Amazon. It is available at an initial price of Rs 27,999, reduced from the original price of Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G:

This Realme phone is available at an effective price of Rs 16,249 in the ongoing sale on Amazon, down from the listed price of Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro 4K:

The 43-inch 4K smart TV from Xiaomi is available at a starting price of Rs 25,249, reduced from the MRP of Rs 42,999.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G:

This phone can be purchased in this sale at a price of Rs 17,999, down from the initial price of Rs 24,499.

Boat AirDopes 311 Pro:

These wireless earbuds can be purchased at a price of Rs 1,199 in the ongoing sale on Amazon, down from the listed price of Rs 4,990.

Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch:

This smartwatch can be purchased in this sale at a price of Rs 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs 19,999.

