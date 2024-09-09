iPhone 15, iPhone 14 get heavy discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15, iPhone 14 discount in India

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 16 Series today (September 9). The upcoming iPhones will be launched at the company’s Glowtime event alongside some new wearable products. The new iPhone 16 Series will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Ahead of the upcoming iPhone launch event, e-commerce websites in India are offering heavy discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. Here are all the details you need to know.

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 discounts in India

iPhone 15 discount

iPhone 15 was launched in India on September 12, 2023. During the launch, the base variant of the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs 79,600. Ahead of the iPhone 16 Series launch, the smartphone is listed for Rs 69,999 on Flipkart.

In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on using Flipkart UPI. This offer will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 15 base variant to Rs 68,999.

Furthermore, interested buyers can also get Rs 8,000 extra off by exchanging their old discount.

iPhone 14 discount

The iPhone 15 was launched in India on September 8, 2022. During the launch, the base variant of the iPhone 14 was priced at Rs 79,900. Prior to the launch of the iPhone 16 Series, the smartphone is listed for Rs 57,999 on Flipkart.

Furthermore, interested buyers can also avail of a Rs 1,000 instant discount when using Flipkart UPI. This offer will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 15 base variant to Rs 56,999.

iPhone 16 Series launch event

Apple will be launching its iPhone 16 Series along with other wearable products at its Glowtime event. The event will take place at Apple Park in San Francisco and will begin at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 PM IST). Viewers who are interested can watch the live stream on Apple’s official YouTube channel or on the company's official website.

