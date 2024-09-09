Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16 Series launch event

apple is all set to host its Glowtime today (September 9) at 10.30 PM IST. The company will launch its new iPhone 16 Series during the event. Apple fans can also expect the launch of new wearable products. The new iPhone lineup is expected to bring several major updates, including larger screens and improved AI-powered features. Alongside the hardware announcements, Apple is expected to reveal the release dates for its upcoming software updates. These include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia. Here are all the details you need to know about the Apple Glowtime event.

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event: How to watch livestream

Apple will launch its iPhone 16 Series alongside some other wearable products at its Glowtime event. The event will be held at Apple Park in San Francisco and will start at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 PM IST). Interested viewers can watch the live streaming on Apple’s official YouTube channel as well as on the company's official website.

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event: What to expect

iPhone updates

A notable hardware update will involve upgrading the iPhone's chipset to ensure that all current smartphones support Apple Intelligence. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have the necessary processing power.

Apple may also slightly increase the screen sizes for the new models and redesign the camera array on the base iPhone 16, opting for a vertical orientation instead of the current square layout.

Camera upgrades are also expected across several models, with the potential addition of a capture button featuring zoom gesture controls. It remains unclear whether this feature will be available on the entire lineup or exclusively on the Pro models.

Moreover, there are rumours that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will replace the mute switch with the action button seen on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Software updates

While iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and other major operating system updates are expected to be released shortly after the event, users eager to try out the Apple Intelligence features will likely have to wait until the public rollout of iOS 18.1, scheduled for October.

Other launches

Apart from new iPhones, Apple typically unveils new Apple Watch models at its iPhone events. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 (or Series X) is expected to feature a new chip for improved performance or power efficiency.

Speculations also suggest a larger screen, the discontinuation of the 41mm variant in favour of a 49mm option, and a redesigned band system with new connectors, potentially making existing bands incompatible with the Series X.

Rumours also point to the launch of updated AirPods at the event, including both entry-level and mid-tier versions of the AirPods 4. The latter is expected to support wireless charging for the case.

