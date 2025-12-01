Amazon Black Friday sale ends tonight: OnePlus 15, 13s, and Nord Series available at huge discounts Amazon is currently hosting its Black Friday Sale. You can get huge discounts on OnePlus 15, 13s, and Nord Series smartphones before the sale ends tonight.

New Delhi:

Black Friday sales are currently underway on many popular online shopping websites. These sales are providing big discounts on a variety of products. One of these sales, still available on Amazon, is ending tonight.It includes great deals on all OnePlus products, featuring both their newest flagship phones and the well-liked Nord models.

Interested buyers can take advantage of substantial discounts on phones like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, and the various Nord range models.

Discounts on flagship OnePlus models

OnePlus 15 at a discounted price of Rs 69,499

Buyers seeking a premium upgrade can now purchase the company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, for Rs 69,499, down from its listed price of Rs 72,999.

This handset boasts a powerful 7,300mAh battery, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 6.78-inch BOE AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 13s for Rs 49,999

For those seeking a compact yet premium device, the OnePlus 13s is currently offered at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 13s was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. This compact premium phone from OnePlus is also available with an exchange offer. The phone comes with a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The phone's display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It features several powerful features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Discounts on the OnePlus Nord range

Additionally, several models in the popular OnePlus Nord lineup are receiving noteworthy discounts, making both mid-range and budget options even more accessible:

OnePlus Nord 5: Now available for Rs 30,249.

Nord CE 4: Priced at Rs 18,999.

Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Available for Rs 15,999.

