Realme P4x 5G price and key details leaked ahead of launch: What we know so far The Realme P4x 5G is set to launch in India on December 4, 2025, but a tipster has already leaked its expected price and other key features.

Realme is poised to launch a new smartphone in India this week: the Realme P4x 5G. The device is already confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Ahead of its official unveiling, a tipster has revealed key details, including its price and RAM/storage configurations.

Realme P4x 5G price in India (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the expected pricing details of the Realme P4x 5G in a post on X. The anticipated price structure is as follows:

Configuration (RAM + Storage) Expected Price 6GB + 128GB (Base Variant) Rs 15,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 17,499 8GB + 256GB Rs 19,499

Realme P4x 5G launch date and availability

Realme has officially confirmed that the launch of the Realme P4x 5G will take place at 12 PM IST on December 4.

The Realme Watch 5 will be announced alongside the upcoming handset. Both the smartphone maker and Flipkart have already started teasing the device via dedicated microsites on their respective platforms.

Realme P4x 5G specifications and features

The Realme P4x 5G has been confirmed to arrive in green, pink, and white colour options. Confirmed and rumoured specifications include:

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset.

RAM: Support for up to 18GB of dynamic RAM.

Battery and Charging: A large 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Camera (Rear): An AI-based 50-megapixel main rear camera unit.

Display: Rumoured to feature a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

Thermal Management: It will feature a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) for efficient cooling.

Secondary Cameras (Rumoured): A 2-megapixel secondary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

