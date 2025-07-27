Amazon announces Great Freedom Sale, to begin within 4 days with discounts up to 80% Amazon's Freedom Sale is also set to begin soon, offering up to an 80 pre cent discount on numerous home appliances and electronic items, including smartphones.

New Delhi:

Amazon has also announced its Freedom Sale. This has come shortly after Flipkart announced its Independence Day sale. Amazon’s sale is set to begin shortly on the e-commerce website. During this sale, buyers will get a wide range of items, including smartphones, laptops, and home appliances at discounted prices. Prime users will benefit from 12-hour early access. The sale will also feature special offers like gold rewards, gift card vouchers, trending deals, 8 PM deals, and blockbuster deals.

Amazon sale start date

Amazon's Freedom Sale will commence on July 31 at 12 PM. For Prime users, the sale will begin 12 hours earlier, at midnight on July 31. Users can also avail an instant 10 per cent discount when shopping with an SBI card. The company has created a dedicated microsite for this sale, providing comprehensive information about the available offers.

Additionally, an extra 5 per cent discount will be available as gold rewards, and an additional 10 per cent can be saved through gift card vouchers.

Earlier this month, Amazon also organised its Prime Day sale. That event offered attractive deals on home appliances, including smartphones, TVs, ACs, and refrigerators, but was exclusive to Prime users. In contrast, the upcoming Freedom Sale on Amazon will be accessible to both Prime and general users.

Amazon Freedom Sale deals and offers

The sale's ‘Bazaar’ segment on the e-commerce website will offer up to 80 per cent discount on fashion and household products. Significant discounts will be available on electronic items such as smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets, ACs, and refrigerators under "Trending Deals," "8 PM Deals," and "Blockbuster Deals". An exchange facility will also be available on many products.

Early access to this sale is exclusively for Prime members. Amazon Prime membership’s shopping edition plan starts at Rs 399. This Rs 399 plan provides Amazon Prime membership for a full 12 months. The yearly plan for Amazon Prime Lite is Rs 799, while the standard Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 annually. For those preferring monthly payments, the standard plan starts from Rs 299 per month.

ALSO READ: Flipkart's new sale in August offers great deals on smartphones , ACs, TVs, and refrigerators