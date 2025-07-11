Aluminium foil behind Wi-Fi router: Know the truth behind viral hack Recently, a post had people wondering how aluminum foil behind a Wi-Fi router helps. Here is the complete truth behind this hack and how it works.

New Delhi:

Recently, an image has gone viral on the social media platform X. The image has the caption, "Put aluminum foil behind your Wi-Fi router and thank me later". The image has sparked curiosity among users. They have been tagging AI chatbots such as Grok and Perplexity to ask what this hack actually does. If you are also wondering how placing aluminum foil behind your Wi-Fi router could help, we can confirm that this trick is effective in boosting Wi-Fi signals. Here’s how this hack works.

Aluminium foil behind Wi-Fi router

Wi-Fi routers emit internet signals in all directions. This also includes areas where they may not be needed, like outside your home. Aluminum foil acts as a reflective surface. It directs those stray signals back into your space instead of letting them get absorbed by walls or leak outside.

By using this simple hack, you can enhance the signal strength in areas where the coverage is weak. When you place aluminum foil behind your router, it redirects the multi-directional signals towards the areas where you want better reception.

How to use Aluminium foil effectively

You need to place the foil behind the router and ensure that the curved side faces the area where you want to improve signal strength. To use aluminum foil effectively, position it a few inches above the length of your router's antenna. However, it is worth nothing that the reflective qualities of foil could potentially lead to multipath interference issues. User are advised to experiment with different positions and check your internet speed accordingly.

ALSO READ: “Code spitting facts”: Grok provided fact-based rebuttal when X user labeled Indian Americans 'cancer'

Racket stole Indian citizens' identities for SIM cards to commit cyber frauds: Here's how to protect yourself

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 that offer great value with impressive battery, camera