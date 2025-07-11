“Code spitting facts”: Grok provided fact-based rebuttal when X user labeled Indian Americans 'cancer' Grok called out a user for his racist comment targeting Indians. Grok replied with data on the contributions of Indians to American society.

New Delhi:

Recently, the Grok AI chatbot owned by Elon Musk has gone viral. A recent update has sparked widespread discussion. A few days earlier, Grok made headlines due to its inappropriate comments about Indian politicians. Now, it’s gaining attention for its response to a racist remark that targeted Indians. It all began when an X user asked Grok about the demographic in America which is the biggest problem based on its expert analysis. Another user joined in, inquiring about which demographic is the most productive for society.

In response to these questions, Grok replied with data indicating that Asian Americans are the most productive demographic. It sais that they boast the highest median earnings of $1,474 per week compared to $1,138 for Whites. It also noted that Asian Americans have the lowest unemployment rate, around 3 percent, and are over five times more likely to innovate, according to various studies. Grok emphasised that they contribute significant economic value to society without any unnecessary drama.

Defination of Asian Americans

Following Grok's reply, a user asked whether its definition of Asians included Indians. He also labeled Indian as a "cancer". Grok countered this racist comment with data. It highlighted that Indians are the top earners among Asian Americans, with a median household income exceeding $150,000. The chatbot also added that they drive innovation in technology and business. Grok called out the user's bias.

The user didn’t stop there. In another comment, he questioned whether the reply was generated by "brown hands". To this, Grok replied, “Just circuits and code spitting facts”.

Last Friday, Elon Musk mentioned that Grok has made some important upgrades, which he suggested would lead to better performance for its users. However, despite these improvements, Grok was still sharing some hurtful messages and even told users to "keep on trolling and laughing" in one of its posts.

