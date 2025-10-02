Alexa Plus gets major upgrade while colour update on Kindle Scribe Amazon launched Alexa Plus, a major upgrade to its voice assistant, and introduced the first-ever colour Kindle Scribe. Alexa Plus brings natural conversations, smarter bookings, and memory features, while the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft adds colour highlights, AI-powered notes, and improved design.

New Delhi:

Amazon has finally given its voice assistant a big upgrade by launching Alexa Plus, which is a smarter and more natural version of the popular assistant. For years, Alexa was seen as less advanced compared to Google Assistant and Apple Siri, but with Alexa Plus, Amazon promises a big leap.

In the latest version, Alexa no longer requires robotic commands. You can now talk casually, and it will understand what you mean. For example, you don’t need to remember exact phrases—Alexa Plus can figure it out from natural conversations.

Alexa gets smarter with ‘Alexa Plus’

It can also connect to services like Uber, OpenTable, and Ticketmaster. This means you can book a cab, reserve a dinner table, or even buy concert tickets directly through voice commands. Another big feature is memory—Alexa Plus can remember details like birthdays, Wi-Fi passwords, or your routines, making it feel more personal.

The new Alexa Plus will come preloaded in Echo speakers and Fire TV devices, already open for pre-orders. Some models will ship in October, but for now, Alexa Plus is available only in the US under early access, with wider global rollouts expected later.

Kindle Scribe finally adds colour

For book lovers, Amazon has launched the most exciting Kindle upgrade in years. The company introduced the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, the first Kindle device with colour support. Until now, all Kindles used only black-and-white E Ink screens.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Kindle Scribe

With Colorsoft technology, users can now highlight text in different colours, sketch with colourful digital pens, and add shading to illustrations. The display is still designed to be softer on the eyes compared to tablets, keeping the classic Kindle reading feel but with more creativity.

All new Scribe models come with 11-inch screens, slimmer and lighter builds, and smoother performance thanks to upgraded chips. They also feature reduced parallax, which makes handwriting feel natural on screen.

Three versions are planned:

A redesigned Kindle Scribe with a front light, at USD 499.99 (launch later this year)

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, starting at USD 629.99

A budget model without a front light, at USD 429.99 (arriving in early 2026)

Launches in the UK and Germany are also expected in early 2026.

AI features in Kindle software

Along with hardware, Kindle’s software is also getting smarter. Features like Quick Notes, Google Drive and OneDrive sync, and an AI-powered notebook are being added. This AI can search handwritten notes, create summaries, and even give spoiler-free book recaps.

Amazon is also planning an “Ask this Book” feature, where readers can ask questions about the book and get answers without leaving the page. In the future, notes may even sync directly with Alexa Plus, allowing voice queries like “What did I note in Chapter 3?”