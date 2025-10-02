Google Search AI mode brings visual search and smarter shopping experience: How to use? Google has updated its AI Mode in Search, making it easier to explore and shop visually. Users can now search by uploading photos, describing ideas conversationally, or refining results naturally.

Google has introduced a major update to its AI Mode in Search, which will enable users to explore and shop by using visual and conversational queries. With this feature added to the search engine, users will now be able to upload images, describe ideas naturally and receive highly relevant visuals. These results are powered by Gemini 2.5 AI, and the rollout of the new feature will start in English for U.S. users, with wider availability expected later.

AI Mode in Search: Visual exploration made easier

Finding something you cannot quite put into words- like a ‘vibe’ for your living room or a specific jacket- just got easier. With the new AI Mode in Google Search, users can now search visually and conversationally. Instead of typing keywords, you can simply describe your idea, ask follow-up questions, or even upload a photo.

For example, searching for ‘maximalist bedroom design’ will bring rich visuals that match your style. You can refine results by asking for darker tones, bold prints, or minimal elements. Every image shown includes a clickable link for more details.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google Search AI mode

Smarter shopping with AI

Shopping also becomes more intuitive. Instead of scrolling through endless filters, users can now shop the way they talk. For instance, a query like “barrel jeans that aren’t too baggy” will instantly bring visual shopping results with the right fit and styles.

Thanks to Google’s Shopping Graph, which covers over 50 billion product listings, users can access up-to-date details on reviews, deals, colour options, and stock availability. The listings are refreshed every hour to ensure the latest results.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google Search AI mode

Advanced visual understanding

This upgrade uses Google’s expertise in Lens, Image Search, and Gemini 2.5 AI. A new ‘visual search fan-out’ technique allows the system to analyse subtle details within images — even secondary objects- to provide more context-aware results.

Mobile users will also be able to search within an image, asking questions about specific objects or styles they see.

Coming soon beyond the United States

Currently, the feature is rolling out in English in the United States, but Indian users can expect the experience to expand in the near future. Given the popularity of online shopping and visual search trends in India, this update could change how Indians explore fashion, home décor, and lifestyle products.