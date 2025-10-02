Is Instagram really listening to your conversations? Adam Mosseri clears the myth Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has once again denied rumours that the platform spies on users through their microphones to serve ads. Instead, he explained that ad accuracy is influenced by past browsing, friends’ activities, earlier ad exposure, or sometimes pure coincidence.

New Delhi:

Many Indian users believe that Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform is listens through their phone microphones to push some accurate ads on their profile. For example, if you talk about any specific product with a friend or family member, then the same ad will pop up on your feed after a few minutes. But according to Instagram’s chief Adam Mosseri, this is a myth.

A video was shared by Mosseri, where he clarified: “We do not listen to you. We do not use the phone’s microphone to eavesdrop on you.”

Instagram denies spying through microphones.

Meta has repeatedly clarified this since 2016, but doubts among users continue. Mosseri has explained that if Instagram were secretly recording conversations, people would notice battery drain, microphone usage alerts, and privacy violations.

Then how do Instagram ads appear so accurate?

Mosseri shared a few reasons why ads may feel connected to conversations:

You might have searched or clicked before – Many times, users forget they clicked a related product link or visited a shopping site. Since Meta works with advertisers, browsing history influences ads on Instagram.

Friends and lookalikes matter – Instagram studies what your friends and people with similar interests are engaging with. If your friend searches for a product, it could automatically show up in your feed too.

You may have seen the ad earlier – Sometimes, users scroll past ads too quickly without noticing. Later, when they talk about it, it feels like Instagram served the ad after the chat, but it was actually shown earlier.

Simple coincidence – In some cases, Mosseri admits, it could just be random timing.

Past denials from Meta and Facebook

This is not the first time Meta has dismissed these claims. Back in 2016, Facebook denied using microphones for ads, and in 2018, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also gave a clear “no” during a U.S. Senate hearing. Instagram’s official help page further states: “We do not use your microphone unless you’ve given permission, and only when using a feature that requires it.”

Despite these clarifications, scepticism remains strong among global users, including in India, where Instagram is one of the most popular social apps.