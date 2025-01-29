Airtel's affordable plan, valid from January to December, millions of subscribers rejoice

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel 365-day rehcarge plan

Airtel has recently introduced two new non-data recharge plans with 365-day and 84-day validity, following TRAI guidelines. In addition to these, Airtel also offers an affordable plan with a 365-day validity that includes data alongside long-lasting benefits. This affordable plan is available across all telecom circles in the country. Let’s take a closer look at Airtel’s most budget-friendly recharge option for 365 days.

Airtel plan priced at Rs 2249

Airtel’s Rs 2,249 recharge plan provides users with unlimited calling throughout India. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy free national roaming. In this cost-effective plan, customers receive 30GB of high-speed data for the entire year, with no daily data restrictions. Similar to the company's voice-only plan, users will also get a total of 3,600 free SMS.

Moreover, Airtel offers another affordable plan for 90 days, priced at Rs 929. This plan includes daily 1.5GB of data, unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS. On top of that, users will gain access to an Airtel XStream Play subscription, allowing them to watch shows from over 22 OTT apps at no extra cost.

Jio's 365-day plans

Jio also has two recharge plans with a 365-day validity, available at Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,999. Both options come with benefits like unlimited calling across India and free national roaming. Users of these plans will receive 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. Notably, the Rs 3,999 plan includes a free Fancode subscription.

In other news, Nothing has announced plans to launch a new product in the first week of March. The smartphone maker shared this announcement via a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming device, it is expected that either the Nothing Phone 3 or 3a will be unveiled during the event. A teaser video has presented the rear panel of the new smartphone. It has been confirmed that the device will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets massive offer after S25 Series launch, now available for Rs 47000