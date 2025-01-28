Nothing to host a launch event on March 4, likely to unveil Phone 3

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2a) Plus lauunched last year

Nothing is all set to launch a new product in the first week of March. The smartphone maker announced the news through a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the company hasn’t disclosed the name of the upcoming device, it’s anticipated that they will unveil either the Nothing Phone 3 or 3a during the event. Additionally, a teaser video showcased the rear panel of the new smartphone. It’s confirmed that the device will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Nothing upcoming launch event

A popular UK brand has shared an exciting teaser on X, hinting at the arrival of a new product set to launch on March 4. The event, titled "Power in Perspective," will take place at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST). The teaser video showcases what looks like the back camera of the upcoming phone, featuring the unique Glyph interface. We can expect more details to be revealed during the Mobile World Congress.

In addition, Flipkart has set up a special page on its website to build anticipation for this new Nothing product. While the company hasn't disclosed specific details about the launch, it's widely believed that they will unveil the eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a.

This new phone might have a see-through design, similar to its previous models, and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon processor alongside the latest version of Android customized with Nothing's own software.

A recent email leak from Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, suggests that the Phone 3 will introduce exciting new features related to user experience, marking a significant step towards integrating artificial intelligence into their phone platform.

In other news, Google is anticipated to announce its budget-friendly smartphone from the Pixel 9 Series in the near future. Recent reports indicate that the upcoming Google Pixel 9a may be priced higher than last year's Pixel 8a. This speculation has arisen following the leak of the complete specifications of the rumored device in December.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2a) 256GB variant gets Rs 4,500 discount, excellent opportunity to grab this stylish smartphone