Google Pixel 9a price: Higher storage options likely to cost more than last year's model

Google is expected to unveil its budget-friendly smartphone from the Pixel 9 Series soon. However, recent reports suggest that the upcoming Google Pixel 9a may come with a higher price tag compared to last year's Pixel 8a. This speculation follows the leak of the complete specifications of the rumored device back in December.

Google Pixel 9a price (expected)

A recent report from Android Headlines reveals that the upcoming Google Pixel 9a will be priced starting at USD 499 (around Rs 43,000) in the United States for the model with 128GB of storage. This is the same starting price as the previous Pixel 8a. However, the price might be different for other versions of the phone.

The 256GB version of the Pixel 9a is expected to be about USD 40 (approximately Rs 3,500) more expensive than the launch price of the Pixel 8a with the same storage capacity. This means the Pixel 9a could start at USD 599 (around Rs 52,000), which is a significant increase of USD 100 (about Rs 9,000) compared to the Pixel 8a.

Additionally, the report suggests that the pricing for the Pixel 9a in Canada might be a bit more flexible. This pricing strategy appears to align the Pixel 9a closer to Google's top-tier models. For context, the newly launched Pixel 9 series, introduced at the Made by Google 2024 event in August, has a USD 100 higher price tag for the 256GB versions.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

Reports indicate that the upcoming Google Pixel 9a will feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 chip, which is also utilized in the flagship models, alongside 8GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB.

In terms of camera specifications, the Pixel 9a is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, it is anticipated to offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor, with a larger 5,000mAh battery.

