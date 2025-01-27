Nothing Phone (2a) 256GB variant gets Rs 4,500 discount, excellent opportunity to grab this stylish smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2a) discount

The Nothing Phone (2a) has received a significant price reduction. Following the Republic Sale which concluded on January 26 on Flipkart, a new month-end sale has kicked off, marking a drop in the price of this mid-range phone. Additionally, there is a bank offer available for customers who purchase the device. Launched last year, this phone boasts impressive features, including 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with the distinctive Glyph lighting on its back.

Nothing Phone (2a) major price drop

The Nothing Phone (2a) was introduced in three storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. Initially priced at Rs 25,999, it can now be purchased starting at Rs 22,999. Moreover, the other two variants have also been slashed by Rs 3,000, bringing the 256GB version down to Rs 24,999. Purchasers can also take advantage of a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500.

Features of the Nothing Phone (2a)

This mid-range phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, the phone offers support for 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Nothing OS, which is based on Android 14.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W USB Type-C fast charging. For connectivity, it includes dual-band WiFi, 5G, 4G, LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC capabilities.

On the camera front, the device features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front camera.

