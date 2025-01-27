TRAI intervention: Jio, Airtel, Vi launch revised voice-only recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio, Airtel, Vi voice and SMS-only recharge plan

Recently, TRAI urged all major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, to roll out voice and SMS-only recharge plans. This initiative aimed to provide affordable options for users who only need voice and SMS services but find themselves compelled to purchase data-bundled plans due to a lack of standalone offerings. In response, Jio, Airtel, and Vi introduced their new recharge packages. However, these plans sparked significant public outcry as they turned out to be more costly than expected.

Following the backlash, TRAI, in a now-deleted statement, indicated that it would review the newly launched voice and SMS-only plans within a week of their launch, as per regulatory requirements. After TRAI's intervention, all three companies — Jio, Airtel, and Vi — revised their offerings, launching improved voice and SMS plans with better benefits at more reasonable prices.

On the other hand, BSNL has been providing voice and SMS-only recharge plans for quite some time. Below are the revised plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

Airtel revised voice and SMS-only recharge plans

Airtel 84 days plan

Airtel has introduced a prepaid plan that used to cost Rs 499 but is now available for Rs 469, making it Rs 30 cheaper. With this plan, customers enjoy unlimited voice calling, allowing them to make calls to any number across India without worrying about extra charges. Additionally, users receive 900 free SMS messages.

Airtel 365 days plan

Airtel also offers a longer prepaid plan that was originally priced at Rs 1959 but has been reduced to Rs 1,849, saving customers Rs 110. This plan is valid for an entire year—365 days—during which users can make unlimited calls and enjoy free national roaming. Moreover, they will receive a total of 3600 free SMS messages throughout the year.

Jio revised voice and SMS-only recharge plans

Jio 84 days plan

Reliance Jio first launched a plan priced at Rs 458, which was later adjusted to Rs 448. This plan offers a validity of 84 days, allowing you to enjoy unlimited free calling to any network, whether it's local or long-distance. Additionally, you'll receive 1000 free SMS to send across any network during this period.

Jio 365 days plan

The Jio 365 days recharge plan initially came with a price tag of Rs 1958. However, the company decided to phase out this plan and introduced a new one at Rs 1748. This new option provides an impressive validity of 336 days, giving you nearly a full year of service. Consistent with the earlier plan, it allows for unlimited free calls to any network throughout the entire period. Plus, you’ll have access to 3600 free SMS for both local and long-distance texting.

Vi revised voice and SMS-only recharge plans

Vi 84 days plan

Vodafone Idea has introduced an affordable plan priced at Rs 470, featuring 84 days of validity without any data. Users can enjoy unlimited calling to any number across India, along with the added perk of free national roaming. Additionally, this plan offers 900 free SMS, similar to Airtel's offerings.

Vi 365 days plan

In conjunction with the 84-day plan, Vodafone Idea has rolled out a 365-day voice-only plan for Rs 1,849. This plan provides users with a generous allowance of 3,600 free SMS, along with unlimited calls to any network within India. It also includes the benefit of free national roaming.

Vi removes Rs 1460 plan

Vodafone Idea has taken down its recently launched Rs 1,460 voice-only plan from the website. This plan offered a 270-day validity period and included unlimited calling across India as well as free national roaming. Users were also entitled to receive 100 free SMS daily.

