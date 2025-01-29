Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets massive offer after S25 Series launch, now available for Rs 47000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

You now have another opportunity to snag the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at half price. The phone's price was slashed during the recent Republic Day sale, and even though the sale has ended, you can still get it at an incredible 52 percent discount. This flagship device from Samsung boasts impressive features, including a stunning 200MP camera and an AI processor. It also supports wireless charging and has an IP68 rating, meaning it’s resistant to water and dust.

Price drop on Amazon

Launched at an original price of Rs 1,49,999, this flagship smartphone offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 12GB RAM and 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available for Rs 71,999. Plus, there's a cashback offer of Rs 2,159 when you purchase this phone. All in all, you can get this premium smartphone for just Rs 69,7840-a fantastic deal at 52 percent off the launch price.

Amazon has also rolled out an exciting exchange offer for customers looking to upgrade their smartphones. If you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, you can trade in your old phone and receive up to Rs 22,800 in exchange value. Keep in mind that the actual amount you'll get depends on the condition and functionality of your old device. However, should you qualify for the maximum exchange value of Rs 22,800, you'll only need to shell out Rs 47,040 for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G in its 256GB variant.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. It includes LTPO technology for a 120Hz high refresh rate as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it supports configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

This smartphone also comes equipped with S-Pen support and a robust 5000mAh battery. It offers both 45W wired and wireless charging capabilities. Running on OneUI 5 based on Android 13, the phone ensures a smooth user experience.

On the rear, you'll find a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring an outstanding 200MP main camera, complemented by three additional cameras: 10MP, 12MP, and 10MP. The primary camera also supports optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies and video calls, there's a 12MP front-facing camera to capture your best moments.

ALSO READ: TRAI voice-only recharge: Jio will not offer data with its new plans